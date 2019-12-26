|
|
Darlenea Mae Hodges
Lafayette - Darlenea Mae (Bundy) Hodges, 75, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born March 29, 1944 in Lebanon to the late Clyde E. and Addie Maud (Billingsley) Bundy. Darlenea married James D. Hodges on Aug 27, 1961 in Indianapolis. She took great pride in her life as a Navy wife and homemaker.
Proud of her heritage as a Cherokee and Miami People, Darlenea loved anything having to do with her Native American culture. She loved children and was involved in many philanthropic organizations helping children, such as the Special Olympics. Darlenea and James were also leaders of a Boy Scout troop for handicapped boys. She enjoyed fishing and playing bingo. She was a member and past Trustee of Fraternal Order of Eagles #347 in Lafayette, Post 1154, American Legion Posts 11 & 492, and the ().
Along with her husband James, she is survived by her children, Stephen E. Hodges, Penny (Perry) Bishop of Mt. Vernon, KY, Vincent E. Hodges of Norfolk, VA, and Jimmy D. Hodges of Lafayette; 2 brothers, Junior Bundy of Lafayette, Danny Bundy of Frankfort; 2 sisters, Terri (Jack) Burdette of Indianapolis, and Tammi Bundy of Ohio; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Addie Maud Bundy; 2 brothers, Randy and Tom Bundy; and an infant brother-in-law, Stephen E. Hodges.
Memorial contributions in Darlenea's name may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909 with Pastor Rick Fay officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019