Darlie Loretta Jessee Bolden
Lafayette - Darlie Loretta Jessee Bolden, 79, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1940 in Tazewell, Tennessee to the late Ira "Willie" Jessee and Nettie Irene (Johnson) Jessee Bell.
On September 6, 1958, she married Lawrence Bolden in Tazewell, Tennessee.
Darlie worked for Rostone for 22 years before retiring. Darlie was saved at an early age and attended Montmorenci Baptist Church.
Darlie loved spending time with family, children, and grandchildren, working in her flower gardens, helping others, and reading. She enjoyed collecting-cookie jars, cast iron and iron skillets, and thimbles and always looked forward to Wednesdays which were "Sister Day" for many years as well as Fridays for grandkids sleepovers.
Surviving are her husband, Lawrence Bolden of Lafayette; her children, Janice (Michael) Allen of Lafayette and Dave Bolden of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Amber (Billy Terry) Allen, Mike Allen, and Justin (Hannah) Allen; and her great grandchildren, Joshua & Justin and Annabelle, Laylah, & Sadie. Also surviving are her siblings, Lois (Jimmy) Bolden of Lafayette, Rev. Kenneth Bill Jessee of Sedalia, KY, and Brenda (Elmer) Noe of Lafayette and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Buddy" Jessee; her 3 sister-in-laws; 1 brother-in-law; 1 nephew; and her stepfather, William L. Bell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held officiated by Pastor Donnie Ely of Montmorenci First United Baptist Church. Darlie's service will be streamed live online through Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette's Facebook page. You may also share memories, photos, and condolences on Darlie's Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com. These messages will be printed out and placed on the chairs of the funeral chapel attached to a balloon so your "presence" will be visible as a part of the family service. Burial will be in Armstrong Cemetery in Green Hill, IN.
The pallbearers are her grandsons, Mike and Justin Allen; great grandsons, Josh and Justin; and nephews, Jim and Darryll Bolden.
Memorial donations may be made to Montmorenci First United Baptist Church (4017 North US HWY 231 West Lafayette, 47906) in loving memory of Darlie.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020