Darrell Duane Walters Obituary
Darrell Duane Walters

Lafayette - Darrell Duane Walters was born to Clifford and Evalue Flick Walters on January 15, 1944 in Gary, Indiana and passed from this life November 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette, IN to a brain aneurysm. Darrel graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary then served in the United States Air Force. He retired from years of work at the US Steel Mills in Gary.

He and his wife, Patricia LaPlantWalters, moved to Crawfordsville where many of the Walters family members lived. Darrell was a devoted son, husband, brother, uncle, step father and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by family and friends.

Preceding in him death are his parents, infant brother Clifford Gordon Walters and sister Rita Darlene Terry. He is loved and survived by his wife pat and sisters Louanna Walters (Phyllis Gordon) of Campbell hall, NY and Denise W. Moore of Central Square, NY. Darrel had many nieces, nephews and stepchildren. Many of their children thought of him as a father, mentor, uncle and grandpa. He is survived by his stepchildren, Deborah Ann Bailey, Lynna Marie Forlandsaat, Timmothy Earl Crandall, Matthew Scott Crandall and Karolee Crandall.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Hunt & Son Funeral Home with viewing one hour prior. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home.

Graveside services will follow 1:oo PM Friday at Ames Chapel Cemetery in Paoli, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assoc, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
