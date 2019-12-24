|
Darrell J. Thompson
West Lafayette - Darrell J. Thompson, 92, of West Lafayette, formerly of Granger, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Westminster Village.
Darrell was born September 18, 1927 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to the late John and Henrietta (Fuller) Thompson. He was a 1945 graduate of Washington-Clay High School. Later, Darrell graduated from Michigan State in Veterinary Medicine where he was loyal member of Farmhouse Fraternity.
His marriage was to Mary Ann Hayward on June 14, 1958 at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Brazil, Indiana; she preceded him in death on May 28, 2014.
Mr. Thompson was an accomplished veterinarian, especially with large animals. In 1967 he consulted with the State of Indiana working as a Hog Cholera Diagnostician during the USDA cholera eradication program. Darrell was an avid farmer raising commercial corn and soybeans along with hybrid seed corn and numerous other specialty crops. His passion for farming and his love of the farm was dear to him. His partnership with his son, Jon, with Prairie View Farms brought him great enjoyment and pride.
Darrell cherished spending time with his grandchildren and really enjoyed their sporting events whenever possible. A proud grandpa, he loved seeing their successes both on and off the court.
Mr. Thompson was Past President of the Bremen Kiwanis Club, past board member of the St. Joseph County Farm Bureau and Northern Conference Methodist Foundation, and belonged to the Bremen Masonic Lodge #414 and South Bend Valley Scottish Rite.
Darrell and his wife Mary Ann supported numerous charities including Indiana State, Michigan State and The Carter Center of Atlanta. The couple donated 10 acres from their farm in Granger to the United Methodist Church and supported medical missions in India (through the Menno Clinic India) as well as Africa, Latin America and South America; they even put a young man from Columbia through medical school. Darrell was a supporter of the , Heifer Project, Doctor's Without Borders and was a believer in the excellence of Mayo Clinic.
Surviving with his son Jon Thompson (wife: Kim) of Brookston, are his grandchildren, Trent, Lexi, Tori and Brooke Thompson; a sister, Margie Palen; a brother-in-law, Larry Hayward (wife: Billie) and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (101 West 4th Street Brookston, IN 47923) and also from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. (noon) Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel (3910 North Main Street Mishawaka, IN 46545); Pastor Steven Cain to officiate. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Memorials are encouraged in lieu of flowers to the Menno Clinic India (1900 South 600 West Topeka, IN 46571 - checks made to: Menno Clinic India).
