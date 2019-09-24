Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Linden
321 East South St.
Linden, IN 47955
765-339-4321
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Linden
321 East South St.
Linden, IN 47955
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell W. Morrison


1937 - 2019
Darrell W. Morrison Obituary
Darrell W. Morrison

Linden - Darrell Warren Morrison, 82, of Linden, IN passed away at his residence 2:00 PM Friday September 20, 2019. Darrell was born in Indianapolis April 16, 1937, the son of Russell D. and Onie Alice (Lloyd) Morrison and was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. He married Susan K. Morris in Indianapolis May 26, 1958, and she preceded him in death September 30, 2015. Darrell was employed as a machinist at Eli Lilly and Co. Tippecanoe Labs for over 33 years, retiring in 1993. He was a former member of the Madison Township Fire Department in Linden and also was a member of the fire department at Eli Lilly. He was a NASCAR fan, and in his earlier years raced his own stock car. Surviving is a daughter, Shelley Bonebrake (Denny) of Linden, IN; and by two sons, Skip Morrison (Susie) of Linden, IN and Jeff Morrison (Dana) of West Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacque Ennis and a granddaughter, Audria Bonebrake. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Linden, IN from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday September 28. Private family graveside services will be held, with interment in Linden Cemetery, Pastor Kevin Howey officiating. Memorials may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
