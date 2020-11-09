Darrell Wayne Lavendure
Lafayette - Darrell W. Lavendure, 69, of Lafayette, Indiana, born on February 19, 1951, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8th surrounded by his loved ones following a brief illness.
Darrell worked over 25 years repairing appliances for Winger's Refridgeration and later worked maintenance for Pheasant Run Apartments before becoming disabled from a heart condition. He enjoyed cooking, being outside, scrapping metal, and also fishing. He was always available for his family and there are many fond memories of time spent enjoying the meals he would cook, his sense of humor, and his love of playing the lottery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Marjorie (Phillips) Lavendure as well as his brother, Dennis Lavendure.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Katherine (Keffer) Lavendure; brother, Chuck (Linda) Lavendure; nieces, Tammy and Kimberly Lavendure; son, Larry (April) East; step-children, Donald (Debbie) Hand, Susie Abrams, Chris (Jim) Vinciguerra, all of Lafayette, IN, and Delores (Allen) Williams of Princeton WV. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Cassi-Jo, Chuck, Brianna, Christopher, and Kimberly East, Travis (Lisa) and David (Anabel) Walters, Casey and Abbie Hand, Steven Kessler, Mike Vinciguerra, Tina (Chris) Shepard, and Matthew (Chrystal) and Jason (Britni) Williams and several great-grandchildren in Florida , Iowa, and Lafayette, IN.
Darrell never met a stranger and had several wonderful friends. In addition to these wonderful friends who all have great memories of him, he shared a close bond with his little buddy and great grandson, Hunter (A.K.A Booger Butt) Walters and his grandson, Travis Walters.
A Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Reggie Alderman officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.
Memorial contributions may be made in Darrell's memory to Franciscan Hospice, 1501 Hartford St Suite G525, Lafayette, IN 47904.