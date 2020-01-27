|
|
Dave High
Lafayette - Dave High, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. He was born on August 13, 1944 in Williamsport, Indiana to the late Wylie and Hulda (Swanson) High. Dave graduated from Boswell High School in 1962. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968 as a medic at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska.
On May 18, 1969, he married Joyce Taylor in Boswell and she preceded him in death on October 18, 1995. His second marriage was to Beverly Byrd on August 9, 1997 in Lafayette.
Dave worked for Tate & Lyle in the warehouse for 43 years before retiring. He decided he did not like retirement and went to work for the Shook Agency doing apartment maintenance. Dave was also a volunteer fireman for Boswell Fire Department and also assisted Jim Shoemaker at his funeral home in Boswell.
Dave loved woodworking out in his barn and enjoyed playing the slots machines.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly High of Lafayette; his daughter, Michelle (Josh) Laycock of Brownsburg; and his stepchildren, Ronald (Sheleena) Courtney of Sebring, FL, Susan (Dan) McCreery of Lafayette, Barbara (Mat) Stone of Delphi, and Colleen (Ron) DeWitt of Boswell. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim High and his son, Brian High.
Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ronald Courtney officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at Boswell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Fisher Funeral Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses. You may leave condolences and memories of Dave online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020