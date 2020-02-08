|
Dave Perigo
The family of Dave Perigo would like to extend a big thank you to all the friends and family who've been there for us at this trying time. We truly cannot express the gratitude we feel for all of the cards,well wishes,prayers food donations,time and labor expressed during this difficult journey .Your kindness and generosity were overwhelming! Dave's family will be hosting an open house from 1-4 on Sunday February 23rd at the Buck Creek Community Center. Please join us to share a laugh and fond memories.Again thank you,our words can't express the great comfort you've all brought to us. There truly are angels on earth! With much love and gratitude, The Family of Dave Perigo
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2020