Dave Stewart
Lafayette - David Thomas Stewart, 68 of Lafayette, passed away, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Lafayette.
He was born June 20, 1952, son of Lawrence L. and Clara Lee Stewart.
David is survived by his significant other, Dorothy Buckley, children, Donna Sue, Myriah Kay, David Thomas and Robert Coy, sisters, Rose "Rosie" Marie Bradley and Doris Lee Stewart, brother, Larry and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a father figure to Gale Johnson, Tonya Morrison, Tony Caldwell, Barry Farley, Tonya Suto, Jennifer Crawford, Michael Crawford and Tammy Crawford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Laura Ann Stewart and brothers, Billy Lee Stewart and Calvin Ray Stewart.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Porter and St. Pierre Funeral Home, Jamestown, IN. David will be laid to rest in the Jamestown IOOF Cemetery.
