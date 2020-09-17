1/1
Dave Stewart
1952 - 2020
Dave Stewart

Lafayette - David Thomas Stewart, 68 of Lafayette, passed away, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Lafayette.

He was born June 20, 1952, son of Lawrence L. and Clara Lee Stewart.

David is survived by his significant other, Dorothy Buckley, children, Donna Sue, Myriah Kay, David Thomas and Robert Coy, sisters, Rose "Rosie" Marie Bradley and Doris Lee Stewart, brother, Larry and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a father figure to Gale Johnson, Tonya Morrison, Tony Caldwell, Barry Farley, Tonya Suto, Jennifer Crawford, Michael Crawford and Tammy Crawford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Laura Ann Stewart and brothers, Billy Lee Stewart and Calvin Ray Stewart.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Porter and St. Pierre Funeral Home, Jamestown, IN. David will be laid to rest in the Jamestown IOOF Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.porterfuneralhome.us

Following state and federal mandates, face coverings will be required for those in attendance.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home - Jamestown
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home - Jamestown
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home - Jamestown
315 West Main Street
Jamestown, IN 46147
(765) 676-5441
