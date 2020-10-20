David Alan Burnett
Lafayette - David A. Burnett, 67, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born December 28, 1952, in Lafayette, to the late Edward P. and Ethel L. Carlisle Burnett.
David graduated from Wainwright H/S. David worked at Fairfield Mfg. for over 40 years in the assembly deptarment.
He was a member of UAW Local 2317, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 347, and Frankfort VFW 1110 Auxiliary; where he recently received a Honorary Commanders Medal.
David enjoyed playing and preforming with his band "South". He also had a strong passion for riding his Harley. He was a collector of many things but most importantly Coca-Cola memorabilia. Anybody who knew David knew that he was a selfless and caring man who would give you the shirt off his back.
He was a dedicatied father, grand father, and great grand father, and he will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are son, Andrew Burnett of Lafayette, daughter, LuAnn M. Graves of Goodland, daughter, Crystal Lucas of Lafayette, surviving are his brothers Steve (Janet) Burnett, John (Deb) Burnett, Bruce (Mitzi) Burnett. Also surviving are his grandchildren Rodney, Raven, Courtney, Breanna, Rainy, Aaron, Dawn, Hailey, great grandchildren Jordan, Ace, and Raelyn.
David was preceded in death by his brothers Larry and Paul Burnett.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday October 23, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 347, and Frankfort VFW 1110 .
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com