David Andrew Yim
West Lafayette - With great sadness the family of David Yim announces his death in West Lafayette, IN on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was 59 years old. Son of Ramona and the late George KW Yim, Dave is lovingly remembered by his mother and siblings, Paula, Donna, Marsha and Jonathan. He is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Dave was a musician, artist and dearly loved his cats. A private family service will be held. The family welcomes stories and memories of Dave by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019