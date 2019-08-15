|
|
David B. Albaugh
Flora - David B. Albaugh, 66, of Flora was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital East in Lafayette after a three-year hard-fought battle with cancer. David was born in Logansport, IN to the late Jerry G. and Alma Jean Nevin Albaugh on September 14, 1952. He retired in 2016 from Caterpillar in Lafayette. David worked with Curt Hufty in Flora after his retirement. On August 12, 1978 he married Tina Lowery at the Flora United Methodist Church and she survives. He was a 1970 graduate of Carroll High School. Received his BS from Indiana Wesleyan and was proud to be Magna Cum Laude. David was involved in the Flora community in so many ways. He served 11 years on the Flora Town Board, Flora Lion Club. He was the 4th generation to call Flora United Methodist Church his church. He served the church with his handy work and his heart.
David is survived by his wife of 41 years: Tina Albaugh of Flora. Daughter: Shelby (Adam) Harness of Burlington. Son: Chris (Emily) Albaugh of Flora. His four grandchildren and another due in January: Jaden, Alli, Kadelyn and Brynlee. Sisters: Vanessa (Bob) McKinney and Susan (Mark) McCarty both of Delphi. Brother: Steve (Eileen) Albaugh of New Hampshire. He is preceded by his parents and an infant brother: Richard Dean.
The Family of David B. Albaugh invite friends to visit Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Flora United Methodist Church. A celebration of David's life will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the church. Pastor Kevin March will officiate. He will be laid to rest following the service at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flora United Methodist Church. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com and Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel is honored to serve the Albaugh Family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019