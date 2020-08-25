David Baker
Lafayette - David Allen Baker, 73, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at IU Health Hospital.
He was born July 20, 1947 in North Manchester, IN, to the late Hursel and Mary Alice (Murphy) Baker. He was a 1965 graduate of Northfield High School and later graduated from Ivy Tech with an Associate's degree in Diesel Mechanics. David worked for DeHaai Bobcat for 25 years.
On April 19, 1980 he married Judith "Judy" Richards in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2016.
David proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. He loved fixing things and working on cars. He also enjoyed watching the classic games shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Surviving are his children: Kelly (Douglas) Collins and David (Angela) McMurray both of Lafayette; siblings: Donald Baker, Kevin (Connie) Baker, Steven Baker (Beth McCuskey), Brian (Dianna) Baker and sister-in-law Jane Baker. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Tyler Nance, Morgan Nance and Hannah Collins and Channing McMurray; and two great grandchildren: Abel and Cayson Collins.
Along with his wife Judy, he is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dan Baker.
Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 11am with Reverend Father Tony Rowland officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to St. Matthew's Care and Share Soup Kitchen or Parkinson's Foundation. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
