David Bruce Hoffa
Terre Haute - David Bruce Hoffa, 60, of Terre Haute passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was a teacher and coach at Honey Creek Middle School. David was born December 6, 1959 in Lafayette, IN to John Daniel Hoffa and Sondra Mae Corbin. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patti (West) Hoffa; daughter, Kilie Nicole Hoffa; sister, Tracy Hoffa; brother, Daniel Hoffa and several beloved members of his extended Corbin and Hoffa family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Hoffa. David was a 1978 graduate of Attica high School. He earned his Bachelors and Master's degrees from Indiana State University. He was a member and very active in Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, coached both track and cross country at Honey Creek Middle School, was a former adjunct professor at Indiana State university, and was a Red Cross Instructor for many years. Dave loved music and dancing, reading, and he loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and attending motorcycle rallies with his buddies. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Honey Creek Middle School. DeBaun Springhill Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020