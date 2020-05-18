|
David Dolick
West Point - David A. Dolick, 67, of West Point passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East.
He was born December 17, 1952 in Lafayette, IN to the late Clarence Dolick and Helen (Hacker) Dolick. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On January 5, 1998 he married Georgann Borders in Las Vegas, NV and she survives.
David worked as a Machinist for Fairfield Manufacturing for 42 years.
He enjoyed bowling, tennis, camping, fishing, bonfires and pontoon boating. David also loved drag racing and spending time with his family during numerous family events.
Surviving along with his wife, Georgann, are his children: Sara (husband, Damon) Cahill of Davidson, NC, Jenni (husband, Nick) Washington, Joe Wilson, and James (wife, Jennifer) Harris all of Lafayette; brother Ralph (wife, Patty) Dolick of Florida, and sister Kathy Evans of Lafayette. David is also survived by nine grandchildren: Lexi and Jayden McIver, Skyler, Greyson and Marin Cahill, Dazhia and Josie Wilson, and Ben and Blaine Harris; two great-grandchildren: Karmen and Kazhia and his beloved dog Buddy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Theresa Dolick and brother-in-law Terry Evans.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions in David's name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association - www.diabetes.org/donate. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020