David E. Bodine
Rossville - David E. Bodine, 71, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, surrounded by his family. He was born August 4, 1947, in Danville, Ill., to Robert "Bob" and Louise (Chew) Bodine. On December 17, 1967, David married Linda Anderson at Perrysville Methodist Church; she survives.
In 1965, David graduated from Covington High School and attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute for one year before completing his education at Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis. At the age of 22, David took over his father's business to become co-owner of Bodine and Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, before moving to Rossville. There he bought Brown Funeral Homes in 1987; he then owned and operated Bodine Funeral Home in Rossville and Mulberry until his retirement in 2006.
David was a huge contributor in his communities which involved serving on the Covington City Council for two terms, Covington Volunteer Fire Department, Rossville Volunteer Ambulance Service, and drove a school bus in both Covington and Rossville. He was a member of Rossville Presbyterian Church, Rossville Masonic Lodge #318, Fountain Masonic Lodge #60, Rossville Lions Club, and Indiana Funeral Directors Association and past member of the Shriners. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing and supported several wildlife clubs including Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Wildcat Conservation Club. His true passion and joy in life was going to watch his grandchildren in their sporting events, horseback riding, and racing events.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Kevin (Rustie) Bodine, of Rossville, Amy (Matt) Laucks, of Suwanee, GA, and Kristy (Randy) Campbell, of Westfield; grandchildren, Cole Bodine, Lanie Bodine, Addy Laucks, Katie Laucks, Landon Campbell, and Luke Campbell; brother, Pete (Linda) Bodine, of Roanoke, VA; nephew, Matt Bodine; and nieces, Jenny Kahoun and Meghan Swinford.
Preceding David in death are his parents and one sister, Betsy Allen.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to the start of the Masonic service at 8:00 p.m. Funeral service honoring David will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Lyle officiating. Burial and graveside service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Covington. Memorials in David's name may be made to Rossville Masonic Lodge #318, Rossville Lions, or Rossville Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019