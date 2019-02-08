David E. Fee



Lafayette - David E. Fee Sr., 77, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief battle with cancer.



He was born August 20, 1941 to the late Oscar Fee and surviving mother, Jean Fee.



David married Sharon A. (Reed) Fee on August 2, 1963. She survives.



Dave was well known for his love of cars and was famous for his ability to rebuild any carburetor on any car. He spent a great deal of time in the 60's and 70's building and racing cars at Bunker Hill Drag Strip. Tagging along his side were his wife Sharon and two oldest children. Dave also owned his own auto shop at 18th and Main, Dave's Auto Center.



Dave spent a lot of time with his boys building and racing BMX bicycles. Many weekends were spent out of town, competing at various races. Dave was the sole sponsor and crew member of the 'Fee Boys' racing team. The past 15 years he had developed a love and respect for guns. Because of his curiosity of how they worked, Dave mastered re-building and fixing guns as a hobby.



He is survived by his mother, Jean Fee, wife, Sharon Fee, his four children, David Fee Jr., Liz (Fee) Hill, Jason (wife: Teresa) Fee and A.J. Fee, all of Lafayette. Dave is also survived by his brother Steve (Denny) Fee, and his beloved dogs, Star and Smokey. Also surviving are two nephews, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and loving dogs, Astro and Rocky.



Private family visitation only. Dave has been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral Care, but has requested no public service be held. Any remembrance contributions can be made in Dave's name to LPAC (Loving Paws Animal Center) at 7750 SR 43 N., Battle Ground, IN 47920. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary