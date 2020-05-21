|
|
David E. Shackelford
Attica - David Ewing Shackelford, 86, of rural Independence, passed away at the home of his daughter, Fran, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.
David was born in Rose Hill, Virginia on October 25, 1933. He was the son of the late Gillis and Mary Roxie (Woodard) Shackelford. David was raised and educated in Rose Hill, Virginia. He has resided in rural Independence for the past 46 years.
David formerly worked at Purdue University in construction and maintenance and also with Payne Rentals in Lafayette as maintenance. He was a former member of the Nazarene Churches in Attica, Oxford and Veedersburg. While at the Oxford church David served at the Sunday School Superintendent and various other capacities.
David enjoyed raising a garden and canning his vegetables. He raised all different type of livestock on his farm and at different times the local schools would take field trips to see the variety of different animals that he raised.
On February 13, 1954, David married Cora Priscilla Haste in Fowler, Indiana.
He leaves behind his wife, Cora of 66 years and five children, Shirley Frances "Fran" (Robert) Cox and Pauline (Allan) Reed, both of Lafayette; Jimmy Lee (Jamie) Shackelford, Attica; Deborah Kay (Ron) Wood, Veedersburg and Diana Lynn (Mike) Fagan, West Lafayette; nine grandchildren, April May Neal, Philip Roland (Sandra) Cox, Melloney Dawn Fagan, Cora Priscilla (Mike) Bennett, Allan Michael (Heather) Fagan, Sara Frances (Robert ) Pierce, Steven Lee (Kory) Shackelford, Savanna Nicole (Brian) Day and Rebecca Ann Shackelford; nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Fleta Blackburn, Tipp City, OH; his pet shih tzu, Ellie Mae. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Hurst, Dorothy Ball and Chloe Lewis; five brothers, Kelly, Walter, Grover, Sherman and Noah Shackelford.
A public visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, May 23rd, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Tague officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery, south of Pine Village. As a result of the recent COVID-19 pandemic there will be restrictions of people limited to 25 in the funeral home during the public visitation with social distancing required. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020