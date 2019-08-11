|
|
David Edwin Ling
West Lafayette - David Edwin Ling, 80, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on July 19, 2019, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was born on December 12, 1938, in Spiceland, Indiana, to the late Harold Edwin and Ida Jane (Ankrom) Ling.
David graduated from Spiceland High School in Spiceland, Indiana in 1956, and then continued his college education at Ball State University. He further continued his studies at Calumet College of St. Joseph, where he received his Bachelors Degree in Sociology.
On August 30, 1958, David married Judith O'Brien, after meeting her at Ball State. They were fortunate to celebrate both of their 80th birthdays together, as well as 60 years of marriage. Judy preceded him in death only just months ago on May 1, 2019.
In his professional career, David devoted 42 years of service to the people of Indiana through the Division of Family and Children, and for 30 of those years, served Tippecanoe County as the Director of their local offices. His involvement with the community also included Family Services Agency, Tippecanoe County Child Care Commission, Title XX Regional Advisory Committee, Mayor's Task Force - Project Self-Sufficiency, Community Corrections Advisory Board, First Steps/First Steps Ahead Board, Juvenile Justice Commission, Early Intervention Team, Tippecanoe County Child Care Board of Directors, Rotary Club. He was also a member of and Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Country Club.
Since his retirement in 2003, David enjoyed a life of relaxation and traveling. He was a loving family man, who enjoyed golf, reading, art and history, and family genealogy. He enjoyed nature and took great pride in the care of his yard and garden.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ida Jane Ling, and his wife, Judith Ling. He is survived by his two sons, Mark (Lara) Ling of Lafayette, Indiana, and Michael Ling of Kokomo, Indiana; and by his four grandsons: Cory (Caitlin) Ling of Columbus, Ohio, Parker Ling of Lafayette, Indiana; Ethan Ling of Pittsburgh, PA; and Conner Ling of Lafayette, IN.
A private memorial service will be held for David. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for early Fall for both David and Judy Ling. Condolences can be sent to the family at 119 Indian Rock Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Memories and online condolences are also welcomed and may be directed to soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019