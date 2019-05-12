|
David Edwin Wilken
Oviedo, FL - David Edwin Wilken, age 71, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at home in Oviedo, FL.
He was born August 20, 1947 to Lewis and Irene Wilken. David was raised in Benton County, Indiana. He attended school at Freeland Park and graduated from Fowler High School.
Mr. Wilken is survived by Carolyn (Russell) Wilken, his wife of 47 years; his children: Sara (Wilken) Hamer and her husband Jeff Hamer of Lenexa, KS; their children, Aidan, Emily and Olivia; Gracie Wilken-Yoder and her husband Cassidy of Oviedo, FL; their children: Käthe and Lilia; Jacob Wilken and his wife Teresa of Ellis, KS; their children: Keighlee, Franklin and Erica.
David was extremely proud of his family and connected with his children daily. He rescued three greyhounds over the years and was interested in raising Amaryllis flowers and bird-watching, particularly Sand Hill Cranes.
He owned Oxford Feed and Grain and Wilken Livestock Equipment in Oxford, IN. His family moved to Manhattan, KS in 1990 where he worked at Kansas State University. In 2001 he moved to Gainesville, FL and was employed at the University of Florida. David retired from the University of Florida in the fall of 2010 and moved to Oviedo, FL.
The family will hold a Celebration and Remembrance in Florida. Followed by future internment in the Fowler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Advent Health Hospice Care, 480 West Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019