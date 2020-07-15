1/1
David Eric McClannen
David Eric McClannen

Lafayette - David Eric McClannen, 45, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital from heart complications.

He was born on January 6, 1975 in Lafayette, Indiana to Roger and Kathy (Adkins) McClannen. David graduated in 1994 from Jefferson High School where he played the French Horn in the high school band. He attended Vincennes University.

On May 29, 2004, he married Kalani Grady in Lafayette, Indiana.

David worked on the assembly line for SIA for the past 4 years and had previously worked for Kirby Risk.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and had a deep Christian faith that he shared daily with his wife and children. In our sorrow, we rejoice in him, celebrating in heaven with all the saints in God's blessed presence.

David enjoyed playing video games, reading books, watching movies, and most of all spending time with his wife and children.

Surviving are wife, Kalani McClannen; his children, Malia Ann, Noah James, Rowan Elizabeth, Jonah William, and Tavia Maria McClannen; his parents, Roger & Kathy McClannen; his siblings, Jeffrey McClannen, Daniel (Ellen) McClannen, and Carrie (Paul) Duer; his grandfather, William Adkins; his father and mother-in-law, Clark & Edith Grady; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Travis) Jones, Scott (Carlotta) Grady, Kendal (Christopher) Wigent, Andrea (David) Kessler, Erik (Jessica) Grady, Jeremiah Grady, and Alina (Derek) Brutz; and nephews and nieces, Maxwell & Pearl McClannen, Alex & Lucas Duer, Nick (Jessica) & Aaron (Jessica) Grady, Christian, Emme, & Eden Jones, Bryn Wigent, Quinn & Maddie Kessler, Sophia & Lucy Grady, and Isaiah & Isabella Grady; and great niece, Delilah Small.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janice Adkins and Lester & Barbara McClannen; his brother-in-law and wife, Tara & Maureen Grady; and his grandmother-in-law, Eugenia "Oma" Gruenke.

A Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Heckert officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will follow Spring Vale Cemetery. Due to pandemic, masks are recommended.

Memorial donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church in loving memory of David. You may leave condolences and memories of David online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
