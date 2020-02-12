Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
David Evan DePoy Obituary
David Evan DePoy

Crawfordsville - Feb. 28, 1979-Feb. 12, 2020

With great sadness the family of David DePoy announces his death at home on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He was 40 years old. Son of Lloyd and Joyce LaGue DePoy. Grandson of Wilma DePoy of Dunkirk. He was born in Lafayette on Feb. 28, 1979.

David is lovingly remembered by his parents, aunts, grandmother and eight cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Kathryn LaGue, uncle and aunt, John and Lois LaGue, grandfather, Lewis DePoy and uncle, Donald DePoy.

David was a loving friend to all who knew him, a kind and beautiful soul. He worked at Raybestos for 10 years as a mail clerk, after graduating from Crawfordsville High School in May of 1999.

The family welcomes stories and memories of David by visiting online at www.BurkhartFH.com. There will be no visitation. Services will be at 11 AM Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Avenue. Burial will follow at the Fowler Cemetery in Benton County with Pastor Brian Saunders officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
