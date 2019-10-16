|
|
David G. Cothran
Brook - David G. Cothran, 59, of Brook, Indiana, passed away Monday October 14, 2019 at 4:56 p.m. in the emergency room of Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka, Illinois.
He was born April 21, 1960 to Glenn Cothran and the late Vivian L. Sparks Corthran. in Hammond, Indiana. David was a graduate of South Newton High School, class of 1978, and received two bachelor degrees from Ball State University. He lived in Brook for the past 12 years and prior to that in Spokane, WA. He worked at Adkev Inc., Goodland, IN as a purchasing manager, for the past 12 years, and served in the United States Air Force, which he was very proud of.
In May 1987 he married Phyllis J. McHoes, and she survives, also surviving are three daughters, Laurie Skerritt, Everett, WA, Deborah Tillman and Christine Greiner, both of Spokane, WA. Grandfather of 9 and Great Grandfather of 2, two brothers, Shannon Cothran, (companion, Shelley Murphy, Brook, IN and Shawn Cothran, (wife, Sandy), Fowler, IN.
There will be no visitation and private family services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his name to either the or the . Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019