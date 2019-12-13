|
|
David Gene Allen
Lafayette - David Gene Allen, 70 of Lafayette passed Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 1, 1949 in Williamsport to the late Albert Eugene and Barbara Ellen (Shoaf) Allen. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. On July 24, 2004, he married Kimberly S. Farney in Lafayette. Dave worked and retired from Cargill.
Dave enjoyed fishing, gardening, music, and was a huge Chicago sports fan. Dave liked to play card games and bluegrass music on his guitar. Above all, Dave loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; 5 children, Kate Meyer of Eldorado Hills, CA, Adam (Staci) Allen of Lafayette, Matthew (Jenny) Allen of Lafayette Brian (Laura) Watters of Delphi, Lindsay (Patrick) McKillip of Lafayette; 3 siblings, Rick (Rosemary) Allen of Lafayette, Linda Thorpe of Lafayette, Mike (Jan) Allen of Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and Beau, his pet Mastiff.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Allen; and brothers-in-law, Tom Thorpe and Randy Mudrich.
Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be given to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2400 Edgelea Dr, Lafayette, IN 47909 or Almost Home Humane Society, 1705 S 2nd St, Lafayette, IN 47905, or to the at . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel.
Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Armstrong Cemetery with Pastor Mike Vauters officiating.
Interment will follow at Armstrong Chapel Cemetery, 8846 N. St. Rd. 55, Pine Village IN 47975.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019