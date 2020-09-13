David George Hensel
Morocco, IN - David George Hensel, 77, of Morocco, Indiana passed away September 12, 2020 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 26,1943, son of the late Max Hensel and Elizabeth (Menke) Hensel. He was a graduate of Tefft High School in Jasper County. He went on to study at Valparaiso Technical Institute.
On June 26, 1976, in Morocco, he married Lois Jean Morgan. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2012.
Dave was a mail carrier for the Morocco Post Office. He also had an electronics repair shop. He was very involved in his community. He was an active member of the Morocco First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Praise Team and served on many church committees. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias and served as a Past Grand Chancellor, most recently holding the office of Chief Grand Tribune. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge; an active member of the Newton County Drug Coalition; a member of the Jasper Newton Foundation; and a 4-H Leader for Sport Fishing.
In his free time, Dave enjoyed fishing, golfing, and woodworking. One of his favorite pastimes was riding his Spyder motorcycle on the backroads of Newton County on a nice day.
Dave is survived by four sisters-in-law: Bernice Hensel, Barbara (Russell) Brown, Joyce Fertig, and Beverly (Lloyd) Bell; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his church family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lois; his parents; and his two brothers, Robert and William.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (CDT) at the Morocco First United Methodist Church. A Knights of Pythias service will be held at 12 p.m. Immediately following the Knights of Pythias service, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the funeral service will begin with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the church, and also at the cemetery.
For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed on www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com
on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. (CDT). To view on mobile devices, scroll down below the obituary and click "Watch Webcast". To view on a desktop computer, click "Photos & Videos" above the obituary. Scroll down and click "Watch Webcast".
Donations in Dave's memory may be made to the Morocco First United Methodist Church or the Newton County 4-H Council Building Fund.
Steinke Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com
