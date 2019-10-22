|
|
David H. "D.J." Anderson, Jr. and Rachel R. (VanderMeer) Anderson
Wingate - Rachel R. (VanderMeer) Anderson, 31 and David H. "DJ" Anderson, Jr., 37, were fatally injured in an accident that occurred at the intersection of State Road 25 and County Road 800 in Tippecanoe County on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Rachel was born in Lafayette, Indiana on October 18, 1988. She was the daughter of Philip E. and Jari L. (Thompson) VanderMeer. D.J. as he was known to family and friends, was born in Danville, IL on December 23, 1981. He was the son of David H. and Carol M. (Spandau) Anderson. Rachel and DJ were married in the Sterling Christian Church on June 6, 2009. Rachel leaves behind her parents, Philip and Jari VanderMeer, of New Richmond. DJ leaves behind his parents, David and Carol Anderson of rural Veedersburg. Rachel and DJ leave behind their sons, David H. Anderson III, age 5 and Joshua O. Anderson, age 2 ½ .
Rachel was raised in rural New Richmond and graduated from FisH Christian School. She later received her degree in nursing from Purdue University in 2011. Rachel had worked at the Franciscan Health East Hospital in the cardiac rehabilitation department for six years. She just recently decided to be a stay-at-home mom and home school their two sons. Rachel was a faithful member of the Sterling Christian Church, working next to her husband as a video technician for the church. She, like her husband, enjoyed table top and video gaming. She adored their sons and enjoyed reading, baking, horseback riding and hunting. She also enjoyed the action of paint ball. She also leaves behind a brother, Philip (J.Y.) VanderMeer II, Dayton, OH and a sister, Julie Jo VanderMeer, New Richmond;
DJ was raised in rural Veedersburg and graduated from Fountain Central High School in 2000. He received his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 2004. DJ was self-employed as a IT consultant, operating his business called Iron Cloud Technology. He too was a faithful member of the Sterling Christian Church. He operated the sound system in the church along with playing guitar with the praise band. He was a ham radio operator and his call sign was KC9UEL. He was a gamer in tabletop and video gaming. He was a RC (radio control) enthusiast. He was also a model train enthusiast. He and Rachel adored their sons and enjoyed their moments together. DJ especially enjoyed his time spent playing paint ball and building legos with his son, David III. D.J. also leaves behind two brothers, Douglas (Jessica) Anderson, Veedersburg and Scott (Natalie) Sheridan, Crawfordsville; two sisters, Stephanie (Eddie ) Allen, Stone Bluff and Michelle Baker, Veedersburg; several nieces and nephews. Rachel and DJ were preceded in death by two infant sons, Daniel and James Anderson.
A joint service will be held at the Sterling Christian Church, 701 S. Sterling Avenue, Veedersburg on Friday, October 25th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Gary Johnson and David Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Scotts Prairie Cemetery, south of Veedersburg. Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, October 24th, from 4:00 -8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the children of DJ and Rachel Anderson. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019