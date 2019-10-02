|
|
David (Dave) Howard Jones
- - David (Dave) Howard Jones passed away on September 28, 2019 at home. Dave was the Husband of Katie Harper, they shared a partnership of 14 years together and have raised two beautiful children Cailey and Eli.
Born in Valparaiso, IN on March 6, 1983, Dave was the son of Mark and Kelly (Nelson) Jones. He graduated from Tri-County High School in 2002. Dave worked as a Journeyman Laborer for Laborers' International Union of North America.
Dave enjoyed his time reading, fishing, playing xbox, listening to music, gardening, camping and spending time with his kids. Dave will be remembered for his kind soul, gentle approach and for always having a "voice of reason" in any situation.
Dave is survived by mother Kelly (Nelson) Jones, father Mark Jones (wife Steph), brother Nick Jones and Step-Sister Kate Wealing. Also, surviving paternal grandparents Dave and Alice Jones, maternal grandparents Howard and Kathleen Nelson, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded by his grandmother Beverly Nelson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3pm (est) at the Remington Fire Station.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019