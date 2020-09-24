1/
David J. Farrell
David J. Farrell

Fowler - David J. Farrell, 82, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:30 am (EST). He was the son of the late Maurice J. "Doug" and Bernadetta A. Bower Farrell. A graduate of the Goodland High School, Goodland, Indiana, class of 1955. Dave farmed most of his life and retired in 2005. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler, IN and the Holy Name Society. On June 27, 1959 in Fowler, IN he married the love of his live Marjorie L. Senesac Farrell and she survives. Also surviving are his four daughters, Janet M. Lane, (husband, David), Fowler, IN, Jeanne A. James, Lebanon, IN, Dianne L. Farrell, Rensselaer, IN and Rosemary E. Jeffries, (husband, Jeff), Crawfordsville, IN, grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 4, two sisters, Barbara Mayhew, and Jane Lyons, both of Westfield, Indiana. Preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two brother-in-laws, Leland Mayhew and William Lyons.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12 noon (EST) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler, IN with a funeral mass at 12 noon (EST) with Father Pete Vanderkork, officiating.

Burial to follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Fowler, Indiana. Memorials may be given in his name to either a funeral mass or to the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN for the Hearing Impaired. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has thle honor of serving the family in this hard time.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
