David Joe "Butch" Ubelhor
Lafayette - David Joe "Butch" Ubelhor, 77, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Anthony's Healthcare Center.
He was born on April 24, 1942 in Lafayette to the late Fern Marie (Jackson) Bowens and John James Ubelhor.
On July 7, 1990, in the Lafayette Methodist Church, he was married to Karen Dale Klar. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2010.
David worked many years in maintenance for Tippecanoe County. He previously worked for Peerless Wire Factory.
David was an artist and enjoyed painting scenes of nature. He was also an avid scholar of the Bible and loved the Lord with his whole heart.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Mark) Ubelhor Kotyuk of Indianapolis and David Lee Ubelhor of Lafayette and his step children, Alan Leming, Mickey (Sheila) Leming, and Chris Leming. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Amber Slaughterbeck, Emily Proctor, Damien Leming, Katie Leming, Samuel Leming, Bethany Leming, and Serenity Ubelhor and 5 great grandchildren, Adelaide Hudson, Elias Berkshire, Amy Berkshire, William Anthrop, and Faith-Clara Hale Smith.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Betty, Robert, Donald, and William and 2 grandchildren, Joshua Biddle and Cabrielle Rae Anne Ubelhor.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Don and Davida Love's house (9 Rushgrove Court, Lafayette, 47909) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 starting at noon.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society or Natalie's 2nd Chance Animal Shelter in loving memory of David.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020