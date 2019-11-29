|
David K. Albertson
Lafayette - David K. Albertson passed away in his home on Nov. 24, 2019 at the age of 58.
He was born on April 12, 1961, in Lafayette, IN.
Dave was the youngest child of the late William Albertson and Esther Cheesman, who survives. He was a lifelong resident of Lafayette.
Dave worked as a maintenance man by trade. He never had any children of his own, so he enjoyed spending time with his nephews and nieces, whom he would lovingly tease and torment.
He particularly liked playing pranks on his brothers and sisters. They knew when Dave had been at their houses when they weren't home because the furniture would be moved, or strange objects were found in the freezers or closets. His favorite prank was putting a rubber band on their water faucet sprayers and waiting on the response to getting sprayed. He always claimed his innocence.
Dave was a self-named king of trivia, a lover of sports, especially boxing, enjoyed woodworking, and telling jokes.
Dave loved his family and friends, and wasn't afraid to say so. He was a kind-hearted man that wore his heart on his sleeves. He will be greatly missed and always loved and remembered by his mother and stepfather, Esther and Harold Cheesman of Arcadia, FL, his siblings and their spouses Steve and Jan Albertson of Lafayette, Peggy Reid of Lafayette, Sue and Tim DeLong of Clarks Hill, and Bill and Bobbi Albertson of Lafayette. Dave's orneriness will be missed and carried on in his memory by his nephews and nieces. He leaves behind his friend Lynn Phippin, and his beloved dog Rocco.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with a memorial visitation one hour prior on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Brown Street United Methodist Church, 905 Brown St, Lafayette, IN 47904. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019