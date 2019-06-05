Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
Brook, IN
Greenville - David K. McKee, of Greenville, SC, was born to the late Lester and Alice McKee of Kentland, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; children, Tamara Savidge, (husband, Dale), Jera Phillips, (husband, James), Michael McKee, (wife, Cindy) Montgomery McKee, (wife, Kathy); ll grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Nulph of Rossville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother, Dave served in the US Navy and graduated from Indiana Business college.

He was employed by IBM for 35 years. Dave was active in the scouting program, serving as both Cub Master and Boy Scout Leader. He was one of the original commissioners for the Jackson Township Youth football league in Massillon, OH. He loved the game of gulf and had achieved 3 holes in 1 in his career. In 1996 he was the Raccoon Run Men's golf champion. He attended Cornerstone Baptist Church, Greenville, SC

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) in the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana, with Rev. Evan Guse, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Health System ALS Clinic, 200 Patewood Drive, Suite B 350, Greenville, SC 29615
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019
