David King
Noblesville - David C. King, 90, of Noblesville, died, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born, December 28, 1928, in Beijing, China, to the late Dr. P.Z. King & Xiaoxian Du. He married, Karen (Durflinger) King, August 4, 1973, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lafayette. David attended private schools in China & also attended Purdue University. He worked at National Homes Building Systems, for 40 years, retiring in 1992 as a Tally Manager. He enjoyed flying remote control airplanes & helicopters & had his Ham Radio License.
Surviving with his Wife, Karen King, are Son, David Anthony "Tony" King, Step-Daughter, Dana Harrington, 9 Grandchildren, multiple Great-Grandchildren & Great-Great-Grandchildren, Sister, Jean Jin, Nephew, Jianfang Jin & several other extended Family. He is preceded in death by, 2 Step-Daughters, Rebecca (Harold) Sexton & Julia Burns.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM, with Pastor Patti Napier officiating, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein. Burial will be at Mount Gilboa Cemetery. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of David.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 11, 2019