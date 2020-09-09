1/1
David "Scott" Kiser
David "Scott" Kiser

Lafayette - David "Scott" Kiser, 69, of Lafayette died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 17, 1951 in Lafayette to the late John and Beverly (Bassinger) Kiser. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and worked as a Technician at Tate & Lyle. On October 3, 1980 Scott married Susan D. White in Darlington and she survives.

Scott enjoyed spending time at the beach and in Florida. He was a Chicago Cubs and Purdue University fan and had a great appreciation for Chevy Corvettes, especially his own 1989 red convertible. He was a member of Moose Lodge # 1529/Chapter 796.

Along with his wife Susan, he is survived by his children, Kyle Kiser of Lafayette, Kane (Samantha) Kiser of Battle Ground, and Kinzie (Jeff) Kincaid of Cicero; and 2 granddaughters, Larkin Kincaid and Klaire Kiser.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Beverly Kiser and a sister, Pam.

Memorial contributions may be given in Scott's name to the Almost Home Humane Society, 1705 S 2nd St., Lafayette, IN 47905 or at www.almosthomehumane.org.

A private Family graveside service will be held.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
