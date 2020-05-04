|
David Knop
Rossville - David A. Knop, 81, of Rossville, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born March 16, 1939 to Herbert and Ruth (Keller) Knop. David grew up in Carroll County and graduated from Rossville High School in 1957. He married Mellisa Metzger on May 18, 1974. She survives.
David was a self-made man. In his early years he worked as telegraph operator for the railroad. He went on to be a farmer, auctioneer, realtor, and appraiser. In the early 1960's he built Knop Lake in southern Carroll County, which remains a public fishing area to this day. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially Purdue. He also enjoyed tinkering in his old garage while he was physically able. But above all, he was a dedicated father to his three boys and would do anything for them.
Along with his wife, David is survived by his boys, Dr. David A. "Dak" (Tara) Knop II, DDS, Derek (Erika) Knop, and Demetrius (Jacinda) Knop; grandchildren, Aleyna, Annabelle, David III (Trey), Dylan, Davis, Dane and Dash; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and infant sister, Elizabeth.
A drive-in graveside service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Rossville Cemetery. Pastor Guy Studebaker will officiate. Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020