Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
800 Cincinnati Street
Lafayette, IN
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
800 Cincinnati Street
Lafayette, IN
Mulberry - David L. Ancil, 89, of Mulberry, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. He was born July 2, 1929, in Huntington to the late Burt and Vinnie Faye Love Ancil.

David graduated from Muncie Central High School and served in the Indiana National Guard. On March 16, 1951, he married Mary A. Mascari in Muncie and she survives.

David worked in outdoor advertising for 50 years. He had worked in Muncie, Lafayette, and Hopkinsville, KY.

David was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and had been a Sunday School teacher. He had served on the St. James School board. David volunteered with the American Red Cross. He was amatuer radio operator and had been active with the Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS).

He enjoyed woodworking, coaching Little Leauge baseball and spending time with family.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Natalie A. (Gene) Rausch of Pinckney, MI, Timothy S. (Anna) Ancil of Tonganoxie, KS, Victoria L. (Lee) Pikal of Indian Rocks Beach, FL, Stephen J. (Debbie Thomas) Ancil of Attica, David M. (Kally) Ancil of Oxford, Peter J. (Brooke) Ancil of Hopkinsville, KY, 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Paul D. Ancil of Battle Ground, WA.

David was preceded in death by his son Thomas M. Ancil, two brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Tuesday at St. James Lutheran Church, 800 Cincinnati Street, Lafayette. Interment will be at Green Hill Memorial Gardens Hopkinsville, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran School Educational Scholarship Fund or the Parkinson's Foundation. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 24, 2019
