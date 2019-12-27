|
|
David L. Boy
Monon - David L. Boy, 73, of Monon, passed away at 12:32 p.m., December 25, 2019 at IU White Memorial in Monticello.
He was born February 17, 1946 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late Ebarn & Florence (Carlson) Boy.
David was a 1965 graduate of Chesterton High School and attended technical school for engine mechanics.
Mr. Boy signed up for the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an Engineman for what was commonly referred to as the "Brown Water Navy" or "River Rats" - transporting US Army troops on small boats up and down the Vietnam rivers to conflict areas. These were very dangerous missions as the boats were constantly under fire. During one of these missions, David was blown off of his 50-caliber machine gun and badly wounded; knowing his comrades needed him he got back up and manned his gun and many lives were saved. For his efforts in the Navy, Mr. Boy was awarded the Purple Heart and also earned 3 Bronze Stars. David later joined the United States Navy Reserve and was then honorably discharged. Mr. Boy was active in a Purple Heart group as part of the 40/8 Voiture Post #354 from Lafayette and also the DAV Mary T. Klinker Chapter #27. His military brothers meant the world to him.
His first marriage was to Bonnie Dunn on June 9, 1973 at the Chapel of the Dunes in Gary; she preceded him in death on February 14, 2007. He later married Marilyn L. VanderHorst on July 19, 2008; she survives.
Mr. Boy was a delivery driver for Montgomery Ward for 30 years and also for Lowes for nearly 20 years until his retirement.
Besides his involvement with his military organizations, Mr. Boy was a member of the Monon United Methodist Church, where he was a former Trustee.
David was devoted to his family, his country and his military brothers. He also enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving with his wife Marilyn are his daughters, Stacey Romeo (husband: Michael) of Baytown, TX and Karen Hunley (husband: Bill) of DeMotte, IN; two sisters, Deana Trembly and Linda Medley both of Lebanon; two brothers, Earl Leonard Boy of Gary, IN and Dan Boy (wife: Laurie) of Michigan and his grandchildren, Zoey, Alex, Shelby, Taylor and Kassidy. Also surviving are his step-children, Michelle Nieir (husband: David) of Pocahontas, IL, Ronald Myers (wife: Genevra "Genny") of Lowell, IN and Robert Myers (wife: Wendy) also of Lowell; and his step-grandchildren, Jessica, Garrett, Derek and Dylan. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Alaina, Lillee, Olivia, Eliza, Dominic, Grayson and Cayden and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death with his parents and first wife Bonnie is a sister, Bonnie Gaffen.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon (197 E. State Road 16, Monon) and also from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 also at the funeral home; Pastor Adrienne Henshaw to officiate. Interment to follow in Chesterton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Monon United Methodist Church, the DAV Mary T. Klinker #27 or Happy Tails Animal Care Center of Buffalo, IN.
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019