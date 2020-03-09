|
David L. Isaacs
Delphi - David L. Isaacs, 73, of Delphi, died Saturday-March 7, 2020 at 11:20am at his home surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. He was born in Terre Haute to the late Herbert & Letha Thompson Isaacs. His marriage was to Nancy L. Houser in Delphi on Sept. 22, 1969, and she survives. He was a 1965 graduate of Delphi High School, and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, stationed in Fort Knox, KY, and South Korea. He worked for The Anderson's in the cob mill and was a supervisor later in his career there, retiring in 2009, after 33 years with the company. He was a member of the Delphi Christian Church; and the Delphi American Legion Post 75. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard, loved to have a yearly garden, and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears sporting teams. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them and his grandchildren. Surviving-wife: Nancy L. Isaacs of Delphi; daughters-Tami & Randy Maurer of Greentown, Chrissie M. Isaacs of Lafayette; sister-Patricia M. Mulbarger of Delphi; brother-Kevin & Tina Isaacs of Delphi; 5 grandchildren: Sidney, Noah, Nathaniel, Isaac, Alexa. Services: The family will received friends on Friday from 5pm-7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc. Private family interment at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020