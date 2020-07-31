We are so sorry to hear about Dave's passing. What a great guy that we got to know when we moved to Monticello in 2007 and met Dave at our church. Dave had a great reputation in the community and we have heard so many warm thoughts about him as a teacher at Twin Lakes H.S. During one of our chats I found out that Dave and I had attended Purdue University together from 1961 to 1965, him in Education and me in Technology although our lives never crossed. Dave will be missed in the community and at First Presbyterian Church...R.I.P. Dave ...

Dennis & Roslynn Boyd

Friend