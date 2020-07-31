1/1
David L. Kelly
1944 - 2020
Monticello - David L. Kelly, 76, of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence in Monticello surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 1, 1944 in Burlington, VT to the late Joseph B. and Barbara (Mitchell) Kelly. On August 10, 1968 he married the love of his life, Bonnie Brooks in Chesterton, IN and she survives. On May 7, 1969 the couple gave birth to their only child and apple of their eye, Cindy.

Dave was a graduate and valedictorian of Lafayette Jeff High School and received his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in Education from Purdue University. Dave was a member of the Purdue Marching and Concert Bands and was president of Theta Chi Fraternity. He taught Social Studies at Twin Lakes High School for thirty-six years and assisted with publicity for Twin Lakes theater for forty-four years continuing after his retirement. He also owned and operated Different Strokes miniature golf course at Indiana Beach for twenty-five years.

Dave was a member of Kiwanis, served as president of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, and was secretary of the Harrison Chapter of the Son's of the American Revolution.

Dave was very passionate and active with Junior Achievement and received the 2001 JA Economics Teacher of the Year award, later the Foellinger Award for Excellence and in 2018 he received Junior Achievement's highest award, Excellence in Applied Economics.

He was an avid reader, especially books about the Civil War and American Revolution. He enjoyed family genealogy, tracing family origins to the 1700's. He was a volunteer in the archives at the Wabash & Erie Canal in Delphi. He was an accomplished musician in all brass instruments and bass guitar. He gave trumpet lessons to local students. He enjoyed playing in his former band, the Happy Wanderers and later the Wanderers. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello where he also served as Deacon.

Above all, he cherished his family and especially enjoyed visits from his grandchildren.

Along with he wife, Bonnie of Monticello he is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Steve) Moore of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Grayson Lambert, Katie Lambert, Audrey Moore, Lydia Moore, and Daniel Moore; sister, Linda Ammann of Phoenix, AZ; and mother-in-law, Delores Brooks of Monticello.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Art Ammann; and father-in-law, Ralph Brooks.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello with Jay Janke officiating. Due to COVID-19 mandates on social distancing, seating is limited and RSVP's must be made to Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home at 574-583-5777 by 3 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wabash & Erie Canal in Delphi or Happy Tails Animal Care Center. Envelopes will be available at the church. Contributions may also be sent directly to the entity of choice.

Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.

Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Monticello
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Monticello
9 entries
July 31, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 31, 2020
One of my favorite teachers from high school. Always looked forward to seeing him at church when I was back in town for a visit. Sending condolences to his famy.
Kathy Crouse
Student
July 30, 2020
I always had a very high regard for Dave as a teacher and as a person. He made a lasting impact on my life and we are saddened at his passing. I last saw him at the Presbyterian Church in May of 2017 and we had a nice chat. Was very surprised that he remembered me and my sisters so many years later. Prayers and Blessings upon his wife and family during this time of loss.
James Hallar
Student
July 29, 2020
Mr. Kelly was a great teacher and an even better human being. I enjoyed him as a teacher and of course those Tuesday night golf league at Different Strokes! Sending sympathy to Mrs. Kelly and Cindy.
Scott Kubly
Student
July 29, 2020
For so many of us, Mr Kelly’s classroom was a highlight we looked forward to every day.
Kevin Erdmann
Student
July 29, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Dave's passing. What a great guy that we got to know when we moved to Monticello in 2007 and met Dave at our church. Dave had a great reputation in the community and we have heard so many warm thoughts about him as a teacher at Twin Lakes H.S. During one of our chats I found out that Dave and I had attended Purdue University together from 1961 to 1965, him in Education and me in Technology although our lives never crossed. Dave will be missed in the community and at First Presbyterian Church...R.I.P. Dave ...
Dennis & Roslynn Boyd
Friend
July 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Mr Kelly. He was a wonderful teacher at TL
Eddie & Michelle Greear
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marguerite Evans
Friend
July 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Bonnie and Cindy. May the Lord wrap you in his arms of comfort and understanding.
Elainea Conner
Friend
