David L. Lecklitner
Lafayette - David L. Lecklitner October 15, 1946 - January 27, 2020
David L. Lecklitner, 73, passed away on January 27, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. David is survived by son Brian Lecklitner (Kelly) of Silverthorne Colorado, daughter Erika Harmon (Eric) of St. Cloud, Florida, daughter Brittany Lecklitner (Joseph Knapp) of Apopka, Florida, daughter Lindsay Dillon (Bryan) of Tega Cay, South Carolina; grandchildren Michaela, Haleigh, Shannon, and Connor, Tristin, Trinidi, Kenzie, Blake; sisters Connie Williams and Bonnie Anderson; former spouse Roberta Champagne.
David was born in Lafayette, Indiana. He was involved in football, basketball, and baseball at Jefferson High School in Lafayette and graduated in 1964. He then attended Indiana State University and graduated in 1968. During this time, he was a valued football player and captain of the baseball team. He was also President of the I-Men Lettermen's Club at ISU. After graduating, David worked in the Park's and Recreation industry and then joined the private sector in the printing business for over 25 years. David enjoyed many hobbies, including Stock Car Racing, Radio Host for Auto Racing, tennis, and golf.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kissimmee Lake Front, Bass Pavilion on January 31, 2020 between the hours of 4pm to 6pm. David will then be taken back to Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens to rest with his mother and father (Homer and Phyllis) and other members of the Lecklitner family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020