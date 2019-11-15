|
|
David L. Perigo
Lafayette - David L. Perigo, age 64, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away November 11, 2019 at the Mulberry Health Care facility. He was born November 6, 1955 in Lafayette to Raymond Perigo and Dorothy (Hoyt) Perigo. He married Catherine M. Oswalt on November 7, 1985 in Las Vegas.
He graduated from Jeff High School in 1974 and owned and operated Dave Perigo Motor Sales in Dayton, Indiana since 1997. He enjoyed his German Short Haired Pointers (Ellie, Otis, Diesel and Oscar), pheasant raising/hunting, and loved cars and guns. Dave had an infectious laugh that everyone who knew him loved. He always told it like it was but wouldn't hesitate to help anyone who needed it.
He is survived by his wife, 4 sons - Jamie (Jennifer) Perigo of Lafayette, Raymond (Sheri) Perigo of Bloomington, Scooter (Kate) Perigo of Lafayette and Arie Perigo of Lafayette. He is also survived by 2 sisters - Linda (Robert Tracy of Lafayette and Kathy (companion Kevin Whitus) Jordan of Lafayette. He has 3 grandchildren - Olivia Perigo, Isabel Perigo and Walker Lee Perigo. David was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Almost Home Humane Society or Donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019