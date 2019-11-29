|
David Lantz
Lafayette - David Earl Lantz, 58, of West Lafayette, went home to be with the Lord, November 23, 2019 at 4:23 a.m. at Franciscan Health East. David was born on November 7, 1961 in Rensselaer. Surviving are his parents Gerald Lantz and Alta Rose (Elkins) Damman. He attended Tri-County High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Marines and received his Associates Degree from Ivy Tech, and was a self-employed carpenter.
David was an Ordained Minister and served his country in the Marines as a communication expert and marksmanship instructor. He played guitar, enjoyed fishing, cross bow hunting, sitting around the camp fire, and building model cars. David was kind, funny and never a boring person. He had a great smile, and loved life. Dave was a unique individual and wanted peace, love and harmony for all. He saw his children as his greatest accomplishment and his children are his legacy.
Surviving along with his parents, is best friend and kindred spirit, Jennifer Hoffman, two children, Robin (Michelle) Hoffman and Suellen (Larry) Diaz. Also surviving are three siblings, Tony Lantz, Kristin (Christopher) Smith, Chad Easterday, and two grandchildren with a third due in January.
He is preceded in death by his step-father, Gary Easterday.
Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one half hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Jennifer Hoffman to say a few words. Final interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to Purdue Foundation with a memo to support the Stanchik Fund for ill and injured Animals at the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine or contact the development office at 765-494-6304.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019