|
|
David Le Fevre
Lafayette - David L. Le Fevre, 79, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born May 2, 1940 in Lafayette, to the late Jack and Irene (Smith) Le Fevre.
David owned and operated Evers Radiator for 10 years. In 1973 he started a new Auto Repair Business, Le Fevre Automotive. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of Congress St. United Methodist Church.
On October 20, 1968 he married Christina Howell and she survives.
David enjoyed restoring cars, building race cars and air planes. He was the 1977 USAC Silver Crown Car Owner Champion with Driver Larry Rice. He also restored WWII search lights. He built a Bonneville Salt Flats race car and raced in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
Along with his wife Christina, he is survived by his son David C. Le Fevre and cousin Jean Henderson of West Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Rachel Metheny officiating. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Congress St. United Methodist Church or Natalie's Second Chance Shelter. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020