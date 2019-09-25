Services
David Hensley
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery
David Lee Hensley


1944 - 2019
David Lee Hensley Obituary
David Lee Hensley

Monticello - David Lee Hensley, 75, of Monticello, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Monticello Healthcare.

He was born on February 7, 1944 in Williamsport to the late Encil "Pod" and Mary (DeZarn) Hensley. On July 27, 1982, he married the former Pamela McKinley in the home of Rev. Don Ross. Pam survives and lives in Monticello.

He was a 1962 graduate South Western High School and a 1970 graduate of Ball State University where he earned his bachelor degree in accounting. Dave was a KFC franchisee for twenty-six years, owning restaurants in Monticello, West Lafayette, Logansport and Peru.

Dave was a member of the Monticello Rotary Club. He was a former member of the Tippecanoe Country Club, Sons of the American Legion, and AmVets Auxillary.

He enjoyed golf and cherished time spent with his family. His children will remember him for holding up the kitchen counter and Coaches Corner.

Surviving are his wife Pam of Monticello; children, Melissa (Teri) Hensley of Castle Rock, CO, John (Jodi) Hensley of Westfield, and Ann Hensley of Denver, CO; stepsons, Jon Sines (companion, Tanya Hughes) of Chalmers, Jay Sines (companion, Chasity) of Phoenix, AZ, Jimmy (Anna) Sines of Fort Meade, MD; grandchildren Andrew Brown, Katy Sines, Chase Hughes Sines, Owen Sines, Jacob Sines, Caroline Hensley, Luke Sines; brothers, Ronald (Lorma) Hensley of Paris, IL, Michael Hensley of Wiley, TX, and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Hensley of Clearwater, FL.

He was also preceded in death by brother, Norman Hensley.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.

Graveside funeral services celebrating Dave's life will immediately follow the visitation on Saturday in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery with Rev. Brian Beeks of the Monticello United Methodist Church officiating. The funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery will follow the visitation.

Memorial contributions are encouraged and may be offered to the Monticello Rotary Club to benefit Polio Plus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence can be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
