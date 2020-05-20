|
David Leroy Nern
Boswell - David Leroy Nern, 68, of Boswell, passed away May 19, 2020 at St. Anthony's Health Care in Lafayette. He was born on December 24, 1951 in Lafayette to Robert and Phyllis (Fiksdal) Nern. He married Terri Suroviak on December 2, 1984 in Monticello and she preceded him in death on July 1, 2017.
David was a 1971 graduate of Benton Central High School. He worked for over 20 years for the Indiana Department of Transportation, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, loved his Ford truck and old cars, collected coins, and was passionate about his dog, Buddy.
David is survived by his Daughter: Jessica (Dustin) Laughner of Boswell; Sister: Donna (Bob) Warner of Monticello; Nieces: Britney (Tom) Scogland of California and Megan Hefner of Monticello; Nephew: Brandon Criswell of California; and Great Nephews: Christopher & Alex Hefner of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Richard Nern and Charles Nern, Sister: Charlene Nern, and his beloved dog: Buddy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Boswell Free Methodist Church in Boswell. Friends may visit 3-4 p.m. following the service at the church. Following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be practicing social distancing at the church. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 E. Clinton Street, Frankfort and Clinton County Crematory are honored to assist the family. Memorial donations may be made in David's honor to the Tippecanoe County Humane Society, 1705 South Second Street, Lafayette, IN 47905. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 20 to May 27, 2020