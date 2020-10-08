1/1
David Louis (Dave) Atha
1938 - 2020
David (Dave) Louis Atha

Springfield, VA - David (Dave) Louis Atha died peacefully in his sleep on October 5, 2020 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia. He was 81 years old. Dave was born October 6, 1938 in Lafayette, Indiana.

Dave grew up and lived in Otterbein, Indiana and graduated from Otterbein High School in 1956. Dave then attended Indiana University on a baseball scholarship from 1956 to 1960 before joining the US Army. While at Indiana University, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, was a member of the Little 500 bicycle team and was active in the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity as a chapter President.

After attending Indiana University, Dave served in the US Army from 1961 to 1964, serving the last three years as a Field Intelligence Specialist in Germany. He then served in the US Army Reserves until 1967. Dave returned to Indiana University and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree (political science), after completing his active duty in the US Army.

Dave began his career with the US Government at the Department of Justice in 1971. He worked in Washington DC at the Justice Department from 1971 to 1984. In 1984, he transferred to the State Department and worked for The Voice of America in the International Broadcasting Bureau of the USIA for his remaining years with the government until retiring in 2001. During his retirement, he enjoyed many leisurely hobbies such as running, bird watching, reading, researching his ancestry, and absorbing as much historical and political facts as possible. Over the years and up until his passing, he raised numerous dogs--Beauty, Kelly, Fudley, Alex, George, Sadie and two ducks--Rocko and Dutch. He was an avid runner and twice completed the Washington Marine Corp Marathon.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Veronica H. (Bennett) Atha, his son Tony Bennett, his daughters Mary E. DeFoor (husband John E. DeFoor) and Lisa B. Stamps, and his two grandchildren Sean B. DeFoor and Nicole M. DeFoor, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara (Bolling ) Atha, his 2 brothers, Richard Atha and Dan Atha, and his daughter Teresa A. Bennett.

Dave will have an official ceremony at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Dave was a blood and platelet donor for over 25-years at the National Institutes for Health. Please consider donating at the American Red Cross in his honor in lieu of flowers.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
