Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Meadowview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Holley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Holley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Holley Obituary
David M. Holley

Lafayette - David M. Holley, 76, started enjoying the wonderful benefits of Heaven after meeting his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette from 3:00 until 6:00 pm.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Community Reformed Church in Lafayette. Graveside services at Meadowview Cemetery following the funeral service.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now