David M. Holley
Lafayette - David M. Holley, 76, started enjoying the wonderful benefits of Heaven after meeting his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette from 3:00 until 6:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Community Reformed Church in Lafayette. Graveside services at Meadowview Cemetery following the funeral service.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019