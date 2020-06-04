David Mark Worrell
Lafayette - David Mark Worrell, 25 of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home in his parent's arms.
He was born September 4, 1994 in Lafayette to David Scott and Cynda Leigh (Thornburgh) Worrell. Faith Church was his home church. David enjoyed watching videos, listening to music, swinging, being read to and spending time outside in the sunshine. David also liked playing with his toys, especially his most loved dog Scout. His favorite thing to do was to go on family drives in the big red van. He loved his dad and mom more than anything. His dad was his hero and his mom's singing brought joy to his heart. He adored spending time with his brother and sisters. He was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
David is survived by his parents, David and Cynda Worrell; his twin brother, Kyle; and sisters, Kami and Kalli.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Faith Church East, 5526 State Road 26 East, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Faith Church East.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.