David McIntosh
1959 - 2020
David McIntosh

David Lynn McIntosh, 60, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence in Florida.

He was born September 17, 1959 in Lafayette to Larry McIntosh and the late Julia (Reece) McIntosh. David proudly served his country in the United States Army. He later went to work as a Sheet Metal Worker before retiring after 25 years.

Surviving are his children: Cassie McIntosh, David Lynn McIntosh II both of Lafayette and Shane McIntosh of Darlington; grandchildren: Michael and Damian Wrencher and Arelia McIntosh; father Larry McIntosh, Sr.; and sister Tami McIntosh Andrade of Wake Forest, NC.

Services will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
