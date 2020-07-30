David McIntosh
David Lynn McIntosh, 60, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence in Florida.
He was born September 17, 1959 in Lafayette to Larry McIntosh and the late Julia (Reece) McIntosh. David proudly served his country in the United States Army. He later went to work as a Sheet Metal Worker before retiring after 25 years.
Surviving are his children: Cassie McIntosh, David Lynn McIntosh II both of Lafayette and Shane McIntosh of Darlington; grandchildren: Michael and Damian Wrencher and Arelia McIntosh; father Larry McIntosh, Sr.; and sister Tami McIntosh Andrade of Wake Forest, NC.
Services will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com