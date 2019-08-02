Services
Tippecanoe Funeral & Cremation Services
1671 W. 350 North
West Lafayette, IN 47906
(765) 490-4234
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
The Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Resources
David Michael (Mike) Bumm


1949 - 2019
David Michael (Mike) Bumm Obituary
David Michael (Mike) Bumm

Lafayette - David Michael (Mike) Bumm, 70 of Lafayette passed away at 10:35am Wednesday July 31st at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born May 26,1949 in Louisville, KY to the late George Delbert Bumm and Anna Lucille Gray Bumm Randall. He served in the US Marine Corp in Viet Nam. He was maintenance supervisor for Georgetown Apts. On April 7,1971 in Lafayette he married Judy Ann Kirk, she survives.

Surviving with his wife are three daughters Michelle (Brian) Crider Sr of West Lafayette, Deanna (Angelo) Cassaro III of Cincinnati, OH, Cheryl (Bill) Peake III of West Lafayette, and a son Brian (Samantha Hunter) Bumm of Lafayette, 16 grand and 9 great-grandchildren, three sisters Shirley (Emmitt) Fenwick of TN, Marie (Ken) Eichholz of IL, Patty Bumm of IL, Jack Randall of IL, Dan (Toni) Randall of IL, and Bruce Randall of AR, He was preceded in death by his step-father John R. Randall, his brother John A. Randall and his son David M.(Michael) Bumm Jr.

Friends may call from 11am until the time of services at 1pm Monday August 5th at the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with military rites. Interment in the cemetery will follow.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
