David Neal Hipps
Athens, TN - David Neal Hipps, 74, a resident of Athens, TN passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in a Knoxville hospital. He was born in Greenville, SC on November 20, 1944 a son of the late John Floyd Hipps and Lois Melissa Brashier Hipps. David was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army after faithfully serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Westview Baptist Church. David was a lifetime member of Post 972 of Terre Haute, IN. He enjoyed racing cars, camping and enjoyed the great outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother Jerry Maurice Hipps.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 48 years Rita Robinson Hipps, two children John David Hipps (Chaylene) of Monticello, IN and Sarah Lynn Dowell (Michael) of Sweetwater, TN, two grandchildren Kelsie Marie Hipps of Otterbein, IN and Cameron David Hipps of Fort Lee, VA, step grandchildren: Adam R. Dowell (Kayla) of Sweetwater, TN, Niki M. Dowell of Nashville, TN, Kymberlynn M. Beaver of Roseville, MI, Nathan S. Mullins, Ryan J. Mullins and Keirden Dicks all of Monticello, IN, one great grandson C. J. Armstead of Otterbein, IN, three step great grandchildren Brayden Dowell, Emma Dowell and Braxton Frank all of Sweetwater, TN, four siblings Clarence Alvis Hipps (Annette), Barbara Ann Blizzard (Bruce), Larry Michael Hipps, Marilyn Louise Rogers (Vann), numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home located at 400 S White Street in Athens, TN. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM with the Reverend Keith Whited officiating.
The interment and committal service will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 11:00 AM in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 AM.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019